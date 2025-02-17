VIDEO: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Who Is Responsible For This? Eyewitness Reveals Shocking Facts

Delhi Railway Station Multiple videos have emerged showing crowds pouring over each other at the New Delhi Railway Station before a stampede killed at least 18 people and injured dozens on Saturday night. The rush at the station broke out as crowds struggled to board trains for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, which has so far attracted more than 50 crore devotees. An announcement for a special train for Maha Kumbh devotees and an unexpected spike in ticket sales to Prayagraj were the causes of the tragic incident.

