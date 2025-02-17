Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Who Is Responsible For This? Eyewitness Reveals Shocking Facts
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 8:25 AM IST

VIDEO: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Who Is Responsible For This? Eyewitness Reveals Shocking Facts

Delhi Railway Station Multiple videos have emerged showing crowds pouring over each other at the New Delhi Railway Station before a stampede killed at least 18 people and injured dozens on Saturday night. The rush at the station broke out as crowds struggled to board trains for Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh, which has so far attracted more than 50 crore devotees. An announcement for a special train for Maha Kumbh devotees and an unexpected spike in ticket sales to Prayagraj were the causes of the tragic incident.
 

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: