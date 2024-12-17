Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: One Nation One Poll Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today At 12 Noon
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 8:43 AM IST

VIDEO: One Nation One Poll Bill To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today At 12 Noon

The BJP-led central government will table the contentious 'One Nation One Election' Bill in Lok Sabha today at 12 Noon, a government statement said. The government has announced that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is set to introduce two significant bills in the Lok Sabha Today. These include the ONOP Bill, officially titled The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

LIVE TV