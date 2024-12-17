Search icon
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 6:51 AM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of Sri Lankan President Dissanayake’s India Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared moments from his meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on December 16. Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ PM Modi emphasized the growing strength of India-Sri Lanka relations. Highlighting the shared vision for regional progress, he expressed optimism about the continued development of ties between the two nations. The meeting underscores the commitment of both leaders to fostering mutual cooperation and addressing shared challenges.

