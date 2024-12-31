Protest By Sikh Community Against The Congress Over 1984 Riots | Breaking News

Leaders from the Sikh community staged a protest in the national capital, demanding an apology from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The violence, which erupted after the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, killed thousands and displaced countless members of the Sikh community. Sikh leader Gurlaj Singh Khallon led the protest, accusing Priyanka Gandhi of ignoring the pain of the Sikh community while speaking out on other issues like Hathras and Manipur. “Why have the Sikh riots been forgotten by the Gandhi family? Sikhs were brutally murdered, and their women were raped beside the bodies of their loved ones” Khallon said.