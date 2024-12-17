Search icon
VIDEO: Three Damaged Idols Were Found Inside A well, Days After The Reopening Of The Sambhal Temple
Published Dec 17, 2024 at 7:23 AM IST

VIDEO: Three Damaged Idols Were Found Inside A well, Days After The Reopening Of The Sambhal Temple

In a significant archaeological discovery, three damaged idols of Hindu deities Goddess Parvati and her sons, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, were unearthed during the excavation of a well in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. The well is located at an ancient temple site that had reopened just two days prior, drawing the attention of local devotees and historians. The idols, believed to be centuries old, were found in a deteriorated state, sparking curiosity about their origin and the historical significance of the site. Authorities have secured the area and initiated an investigation to determine the age and cultural context of the artifacts. The discovery has evoked spiritual and cultural interest among the local community.

