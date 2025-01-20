Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Pakistan Link Emerging In Sambhal Masjid Riots? Accuse Afroz Linked To Dawood Ibrahim
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

VIDEO: Pakistan Link Emerging In Sambhal Masjid Riots? Accuse Afroz Linked To Dawood Ibrahim

A shocking development has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the Sambhal riot case. Authorities have discovered that the accused, Afroz, has alleged links to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a significant revelation in the investigation. Additionally, US-made firearms and Pakistan-manufactured cartridges were found in Afroz's possession, further raising suspicions about the involvement of external forces. While police continue to investigate the matter, the emerging evidence points to a potential Pakistan connection as the most plausible explanation for the riots. This new angle has intensified the focus on international elements that may have played a role in inciting violence, prompting heightened security and scrutiny.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: