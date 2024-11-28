Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Sambhal Violence: Internet Services Snapped For The Next 48 Hours
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 12:31 PM IST

Sambhal Violence: Internet Services Snapped For The Next 48 Hours

The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the suspension of internet service for the next 48 hours in response to the recent violence and rising tensions in the district following an ASI survey of a mosque in the region. According to the Sambhal Administration, the decision to suspend the internet service was aimed at maintaining law and order during a sensitive period marked by Friday's ‘Jumme ki Namaaz’ and the scheduled hearing in the Chandausi court.

LIVE TV