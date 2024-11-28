Sambhal Violence: Internet Services Snapped For The Next 48 Hours

The Sambhal administration in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the suspension of internet service for the next 48 hours in response to the recent violence and rising tensions in the district following an ASI survey of a mosque in the region. According to the Sambhal Administration, the decision to suspend the internet service was aimed at maintaining law and order during a sensitive period marked by Friday's ‘Jumme ki Namaaz’ and the scheduled hearing in the Chandausi court.