News / Videos / India / VIDEO: No Death Sentence to Sanjay Roy, Has Court Mocked The Battle Of Justice? | RG Kar Case
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST

VIDEO: No Death Sentence to Sanjay Roy, Has Court Mocked The Battle Of Justice? | RG Kar Case

In a controversial verdict, Sanjoy Roy, convicted in the RG Kar Abhaya Rape and Murder Case, has been sentenced to life imprisonment until death and fined Rs 50,000. The decision has sparked a heated debate, with many questioning whether justice has been truly served. The horrific nature of the crime had led to widespread calls for the death penalty, but the court’s ruling has left many feeling that the battle for justice has been undermined. The case continues to draw nationwide attention as the quest for accountability and justice persists.

