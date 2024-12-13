Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: SC Devises Eight-Point Formula for Deciding Alimony Amid Outrage Over Techie’s Demise
Published Dec 13, 2024 at 12:19 PM IST

VIDEO: SC Devises Eight-Point Formula for Deciding Alimony Amid Outrage Over Techie’s Demise

The Supreme Court has introduced an eight-point formula to guide courts in determining alimony amounts. This development comes in the wake of widespread outrage sparked by the tragic suicide of a Bangalore techie, Atul Subhash, who accused his wife and in-laws of extortion. The formula outlines key factors such as the social and financial status of both parties, reasonable needs of the wife and children, individual qualifications and employment status, independent income or assets, the standard of living in the matrimonial home, sacrifices made for family responsibilities, litigation costs for a non-working spouse, and the husband's financial capacity. However, the court clarified that these guidelines are not a rigid framework but serve as a reference for ensuring fair judgments.

LIVE TV