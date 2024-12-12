Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: FM Sitharaman Responds To Rahul Gandhi Comment On Public Sector Banks
Published Dec 12, 2024 at 11:44 AM IST

VIDEO: FM Sitharaman Responds To Rahul Gandhi Comment On Public Sector Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday termed the allegation of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi against state-owned banks as an insult to the hardworking employees and to the citizens who benefit from a cleaner, stronger banking system. Gandhi has a penchant for making baseless statements and the fact is that high concentration of corporate credit and indiscriminate lending during UPA tenure had resulted in significant deterioration in the health of public sector banks, she said in a series of posts on X.

LIVE TV