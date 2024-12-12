VIDEO: FM Sitharaman Responds To Rahul Gandhi Comment On Public Sector Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday termed the allegation of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi against state-owned banks as an insult to the hardworking employees and to the citizens who benefit from a cleaner, stronger banking system. Gandhi has a penchant for making baseless statements and the fact is that high concentration of corporate credit and indiscriminate lending during UPA tenure had resulted in significant deterioration in the health of public sector banks, she said in a series of posts on X.