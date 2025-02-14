Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing To Ranveer Allahbadia For Obscene Remarks
Published Feb 14, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

VIDEO: Supreme Court Denies Urgent Hearing To Ranveer Allahbadia For Obscene Remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and influencer, requested an urgent hearing on Friday to have several FIRS against him for his allegedly divisive remarks dismissed, but the Supreme Court denied his motion. The matter will be heard in the next two to three days, the highest court said.After considering the arguments made by attorney Abhinav Chandrachud, who was representing the influencer, a bench consisting of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stated that the plea would be listed in two to three days.
Chandrachud requested an urgent hearing, citing the Assam Police's summons of Allahbadia today.

