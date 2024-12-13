VIDEO: Tamil Nadu Hospital Fire: Death Toll Rises to 7, 20 Others Injured

At least seven persons, including a minor boy, were killed in a fire accident at a private hospital in this district. All the six were found unconscious in a lift, they said. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors. The victims suffocated to death and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel found them inside the lift after evacuating about 30 in-patients of the hospital. The evacuated persons have been admitted in the district GH, the officials added. The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, police said citing initial probe. TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the hospital building, with fire tenders pressed into service to put down the flames.