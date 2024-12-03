Published Dec 3, 2024 at 6:52 PM IST
Telangana Cop Killed By Brother Over Alleged Love Marriage, Chilling Details Emerge
In a shocking and tragic case, a woman constable was allegedly killed by her brother in Raipole village, Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. The incident is suspected to be an act of honor killing. A case has been registered, and the police are actively investigating the matter. Republic spoke exclusively to the victim's husband to shed light on this heartbreaking incident. Take a look at this detailed report