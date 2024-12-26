Search icon
Published Dec 26, 2024 at 10:48 AM IST

VIDEO: Tollywood Delegation to Meet Telangana CM To Ease 'Soured' Ties Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Row

A crucial meeting between the Telangana government and Telugu film industry representatives is expected to be held on Thursday to thaw the speculated strained ties between the ruling dispensation and the Tinseltown following the arrest of top actor Allu Arjun . The 42-year-old star was arrested recently in connection with the stampede at a theatre here screening his latest movie "Pushpa: The Rule" that resulted in the death of a woman on December 4.

