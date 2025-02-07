Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Tourism Boom In J-K's Sonamarg After PM Modi's Inauguration Of Sonamarg Tunnel
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST

VIDEO: Tourism Boom In J-K's Sonamarg After PM Modi's Inauguration Of Sonamarg Tunnel

The stunning hill station of Sonamarg has experienced a surge in tourism following the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. This new tunnel, which links Sonamarg to Srinagar, has dramatically shortened travel time and enhanced accessibility, particularly during the winter season when heavy snowfall had previously isolated the region. The improved connectivity has opened up the picturesque destination to a wider range of tourists, making it a more attractive option for winter travel and contributing to the region's growing tourism economy.

