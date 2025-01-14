VIDEO: After 'Size Matters' Remark, Director Trinadha Rao Publicly Apologizes For Body-Shaming An Actor

Following widespread backlash from fans and the entertainment industry, actor Rao issued a public apology for his recent insensitive comment. Acknowledging the harm caused, he expressed regret, clarifying that his words were never intended to offend or hurt anyone. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about body-shaming, highlighting the need for greater respect, sensitivity, and inclusivity within the entertainment industry. Rao's apology has been seen as an attempt to address the concerns raised, but the debate continues regarding the role of celebrities in promoting positive representation and respect for all.