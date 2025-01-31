Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Strongly Believe India Will Fulfil The Viksit Bharat Dream By 2047: PM Modi | Full Speech | Budget
Published Jan 31, 2025 at 11:22 AM IST

VIDEO: Strongly Believe India Will Fulfil The Viksit Bharat Dream By 2047: PM Modi | Full Speech | Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Economic Survey in the Parliament today, with the report scheduled for 12 noon in the Lok Sabha and 2 PM in the Rajya Sabha. The survey will provide a comprehensive analysis of India’s economic performance over the past year, focusing on key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and industry. It will also highlight potential growth areas and reforms needed to boost the economy. With the Union Budget around the corner, this report will serve as a crucial indicator of policy direction and economic priorities for the coming financial year.

