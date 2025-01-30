Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Yamuna Water War: JP Nadda Attack AAP Govt Says, 'Aap-da Govt Fearmongering For Political Gain'
Published Jan 30, 2025 at 2:11 PM IST

VIDEO: Yamuna Water War: JP Nadda Attack AAP Govt Says, 'Aap-da Govt Fearmongering For Political Gain'

In a scathing attack on the AAP government, BJP National President JP Nadda has accused the Delhi government of fearmongering for political gain amid the ongoing Yamuna water crisis. Nadda slammed the AAP leadership for allegedly mismanaging the situation and using it to further its political agenda. With tensions rising between the Delhi and Haryana governments over the water supply, Nadda has raised questions about the state's preparedness and mismanagement of resources.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: