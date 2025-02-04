Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Mahakumbh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath & Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Visits Triveni Sangam
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST

Mahakumbh: UP CM Yogi Adityanath & Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Visits Triveni Sangam

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visits Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. He reached Lucknow on Monday ahead of his scheduled visit to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. The Chief Minister received the King at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. He offered him a bouquet and inquired about his health. The Chief Minister received his greetings in return. For more live news updates, stay tuned to Republic World.

