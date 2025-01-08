Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Yogi’s Stern Message To Opposition On Not Visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST

VIDEO: Yogi’s Stern Message To Opposition On Not Visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

In his address at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for Hindu unity and National Unity, emphasizing that these are core values shared by all. He reiterated the powerful slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain,’ underscoring the importance of solidarity. CM Adityanath highlighted that the Mahakumbh represents a society without divisions, where distinctions based on caste or region do not exist, symbolizing unity and harmony.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: