VIDEO: Yogi’s Stern Message To Opposition On Not Visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

In his address at the Republic Bharat Mahakumbh Mahasammelan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for Hindu unity and National Unity, emphasizing that these are core values shared by all. He reiterated the powerful slogans ‘Batenge to katenge’ and ‘Ek hain toh safe hain,’ underscoring the importance of solidarity. CM Adityanath highlighted that the Mahakumbh represents a society without divisions, where distinctions based on caste or region do not exist, symbolizing unity and harmony.