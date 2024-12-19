Search icon
News / Videos / VIDEO: Dr Ambedkar Is a Victim of Congress Politics, TDP's Jyotsna Tirunagari Makes Strong Statement
Published Dec 19, 2024 at 7:39 AM IST

VIDEO: Dr Ambedkar Is a Victim of Congress Politics, TDP’s Jyotsna Tirunagari Makes Strong Statement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Jyotsna Tirunagari has made a bold claim, stating that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a victim of Congress' political machinations. She argued that the Congress party deliberately marginalized Dr. Ambedkar, downplaying his pivotal contributions to India’s socio-political evolution. Tirunagari’s remarks have reignited debates about the historical treatment of one of India’s most revered figures, whose legacy continues to shape modern discourse on equality and justice. This statement underscores the complexities of India’s political history and the enduring relevance of Dr. Ambedkar’s work in today’s socio-political narratives.

