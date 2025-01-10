Search icon
News / Videos / VIDEO: Mohandas Pai LIVE On 90-Hour Work Week Debate
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

VIDEO: Mohandas Pai LIVE On 90-Hour Work Week Debate

Amid the polarizing reactions to L&T Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan's suggestion that employees should work 90 hours a week, entrepreneur Mohandas Pai recently shared his views on Republic TV. The remark has sparked intense debate about work-life balance, productivity, and employee well-being. While some see it as a call for increased dedication, others argue that such an expectation is unrealistic and could lead to burnout.

