Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: ACB At Kejriwal’s Residence, Aims To Record Statement On Bribery Charge | AAP
Published Feb 7, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

VIDEO: ACB At Kejriwal’s Residence, Aims To Record Statement On Bribery Charge | AAP

ACB At Kejriwal’s Residence: Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday recommended an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations that the BJP was offering Rs 15 crore to 16 AAP MLAs to switch to the saffron party, ahead of the counting of votes in Delhi. The ACB team arrived at the residences of Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, and Mukesh Ahlawat to seek proof of their allegations. The development comes on the eve of the declaration of results in the Assembly polls.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: