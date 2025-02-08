VIDEO: Anna Hazare Says Arvind Kejriwal Should First Repent And Do A Course Correction

Anna Hazare, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, has criticised Arvind Kejriwal and his party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after their Delhi debacle in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Anna Hazare has also advised Kejriwal to ‘quit politics for the time being’. In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Anna Hazare has advised Arvind Kejriwal to quit politics. He has said that for the time being, Kejriwal must quit politics and should get back only after he works on himself and comes back on the right path. On being asked about him being in contact with Kejriwal, Anna Hazare said that he hasn't been interacting with the AAP convenor for over two years now and that he despises people who run after power and money, instead of working towards the development of the country.