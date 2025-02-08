VIDEO: Anna Hazare Stings Kejriwal, AAP Over Dismal Delhi Poll Show | Watch

Social activist Anna Hazare strongly criticized AAP leaders for their alleged involvement in corruption, citing the Delhi liquor scam as a major factor behind their electoral defeat. Hazare stated that the scandal severely damaged AAP’s public image, leading to its downfall in the Assembly elections. Once seen as champions of clean politics, AAP’s credibility has taken a hit as corruption allegations continue to haunt the party. Hazare’s remarks further add to the mounting criticism against AAP’s leadership.