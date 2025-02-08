Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Arnab's Analysis: Is Haryana Wave Reflecting In Delhi Election Results?
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST

VIDEO: Arnab's Analysis: Is Haryana Wave Reflecting In Delhi Election Results?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has surged past the majority mark in early trends, signaling a strong performance in the national capital. However, after making a comeback, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal is trailing again. As counting progresses, the battle for Delhi remains intense, with AAP striving to defend its stronghold and BJP pushing for a historic victory. Stay tuned for real-time updates on the high-stakes electoral showdown.

