BREAKING: Kejriwal Congratulates BJP For Massive Victory, Says 'I Accept The Mandate'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gracefully accepts the election results, conceding defeat and extending his congratulations to the BJP. In a candid statement, he acknowledges the voters' decision while reaffirming AAP’s commitment to serving the people. As exit polls predicted a comfortable BJP win Delhi, the question still remained whether Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP could retain power. However, in a complete shocker, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was defeated from the New Delhi constituency by BJP's Parvesh Verma. The former Delhi CM lost by over 1000 votes. Verma is now set to meet Amit Shah after pulling off an upset win over Kejriwal. A BJP win would see them mark its return to power in Delhi after 26 years.