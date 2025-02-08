Election Delhi 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / BIG BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi | Delhi Election Results 2025
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 12:58 PM IST

BIG BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Loses From New Delhi | Delhi Election Results 2025

In a major political upset, AAP convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost the New Delhi constituency to BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Kejriwal, who previously held a stronghold in the area, was defeated by over 1,000 votes. The unexpected loss marks a significant blow to AAP as Verma’s win reshapes the political dynamics in Delhi. Following his victory, Verma is set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signaling BJP’s growing influence in the capital. Stay tuned for more updates on this high-stakes political showdown.

