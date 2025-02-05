VIDEO: CM Atishi Casts Her Vote, Says 'Battle For Delhi Between Good & Evil' | Delhi Elections 2025

The capital is witnessing a tight contest in the New Delhi constituency between former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former BJP MP Parvesh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit – son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. The Kalkaji seat has a contest between AAP candidate and Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’s Alka Lamba. Another high-profile contest is in Jangpura, a seat that AAP has won for two consecutive terms. The ruling party has fielded a new candidate this time, Manish Sisodia, who is up against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.