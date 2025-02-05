Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: CM Atishi Casts Her Vote, Says 'Battle For Delhi Between Good & Evil' | Delhi Elections 2025
Published Feb 5, 2025 at 10:46 AM IST

VIDEO: CM Atishi Casts Her Vote, Says 'Battle For Delhi Between Good & Evil' | Delhi Elections 2025

The capital is witnessing a tight contest in the New Delhi constituency between former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, former BJP MP Parvesh Verma, and Congress’s Sandeep Dikshit – son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. The Kalkaji seat has a contest between AAP candidate and Delhi CM Atishi, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Ramesh Bidhuri, and Congress’s Alka Lamba. Another high-profile contest is in Jangpura, a seat that AAP has won for two consecutive terms. The ruling party has fielded a new candidate this time, Manish Sisodia, who is up against BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress’s Farhad Suri.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: