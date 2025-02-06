Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: After Exit Poll Predictions Clear Victory Of BJP, AAP Rejects Forecast Says, 'Pollster Are Wrong'
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST

VIDEO: After Exit Poll Predictions Clear Victory Of BJP, AAP Rejects Forecast Says, 'Pollster Are Wrong'

After exit poll predictions indicated a decisive victory for the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swiftly dismissed the projections, claiming that pollsters had miscalculated voter sentiment. AAP leaders expressed confidence that the actual election results would defy these predictions, insisting that their party's performance had been underestimated. The response comes amid heightened political discourse, with multiple exit polls strongly favoring the BJP. As the election results draw closer, the debate over the accuracy of these projections continues, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: