VIDEO: After Exit Poll Predictions Clear Victory Of BJP, AAP Rejects Forecast Says, 'Pollster Are Wrong'

After exit poll predictions indicated a decisive victory for the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swiftly dismissed the projections, claiming that pollsters had miscalculated voter sentiment. AAP leaders expressed confidence that the actual election results would defy these predictions, insisting that their party's performance had been underestimated. The response comes amid heightened political discourse, with multiple exit polls strongly favoring the BJP. As the election results draw closer, the debate over the accuracy of these projections continues, setting the stage for a high-stakes political showdown.