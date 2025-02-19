VIDEO: Cash For Job Scam: Report Placed In Assam Assembly, Mentions Former CM Tarun Gogoi & Son Gaurav

On the first day of the budget session in Kokrajhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented two findings from the panel investigating purported irregularities in the APSC Combined Competitive Examinations for 2013 and 2014 to the legislature. The investigation revealed shocking information about the former chief minister and his son Gaurav Gogoi, according to the BJP, and demonstrated that corruption and the Congress are two sides of the same coin.