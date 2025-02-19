Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Cash For Job Scam: Report Placed In Assam Assembly, Mentions Former CM Tarun Gogoi & Son Gaurav
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 2:09 PM IST

VIDEO: Cash For Job Scam: Report Placed In Assam Assembly, Mentions Former CM Tarun Gogoi & Son Gaurav

On the first day of the budget session in Kokrajhar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma presented two findings from the panel investigating purported irregularities in the APSC Combined Competitive Examinations for 2013 and 2014 to the legislature. The investigation revealed shocking information about the former chief minister and his son Gaurav Gogoi, according to the BJP, and demonstrated that corruption and the Congress are two sides of the same coin.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

Zelenskyy Accuses Trump of Living In Russian Disinformation Space
World News
Manchu Manoj Reveals 32 Cases Have Been Filed Against His Family
Entertainment News
Indian Cricket Fans Remind PAK Of IND's Dominance In ICC Events
SportFit
BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark | LIVE
India News
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman Comes Out Of Play During Champions Trophy Clash
SportFit
Massive Protest in Bengal Over Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' Remark
India News
Manjrekar Pinpoints Why Winning Champions Trophy Will Be Key For India
SportFit
Delhi to Get New CM Today: BJP to Make Big Announcement Shortly | LIVE
India News
Netizens Troll Kundali Bhagya Star For Naming Her Daughter Dua
Entertainment News
Tesla Locks Delhi & Mumbai for Showrooms, Eyes Massive Investment
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: