News / Republic Videos / Politics / Early Trends: Big AAP Names Trail Including Kejriwal, BJP Leads From 27 | Delhi Election Results
Published Feb 8, 2025 at 9:06 AM IST

Early Trends: Big AAP Names Trail Including Kejriwal, BJP Leads From 27 | Delhi Election Results

The stage is set for a high-stakes political showdown as the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway. The battle lines are drawn—will the AAP secure a historic fourth term, or will the BJP reclaim power in the national capital after 27 years? With the Congress fighting for relevance after back-to-back washouts, the contest has intensified. Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge, challenging AAP’s decade-long dominance since 2015. Early trends will start trickling in soon, but a clearer picture is expected to emerge by 12 PM. With 70 seats up for grabs, every vote counts, and every lead matters! Stay locked in for live, razor-sharp updates. 

