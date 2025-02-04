VIDEO: Delhi Police Books Atishi For Violating Model Code Of Conduct, Says ‘Atishi Disregarded Guidelines'

The Delhi Police has filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the MMC (Model Code of Conduct) ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital scheduled for February 5. The case has been filed under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act and is registered at Police Station Govindpuri, ANI reported. This move by the police comes after a few officials found AAP's Kalkaji candidate late in the night on Monday with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles. The cops asked the leader and the group to vacate the area immediately.