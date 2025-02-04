Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Delhi Police Books Atishi For Violating Model Code Of Conduct, Says ‘Atishi Disregarded Guidelines'
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST

VIDEO: Delhi Police Books Atishi For Violating Model Code Of Conduct, Says ‘Atishi Disregarded Guidelines'

The Delhi Police has filed a case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi for violating the MMC (Model Code of Conduct) ahead of the Assembly elections in the national capital scheduled for February 5. The case has been filed under section 223 BNS & 126 RP Act and is registered at Police Station Govindpuri, ANI reported. This move by the police comes after a few officials found AAP's Kalkaji candidate late in the night on Monday with 50-70 people and 10 vehicles. The cops asked the leader and the group to vacate the area immediately.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: