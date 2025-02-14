Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Top Viral Moments from PM Modi & Donald Trump's Meeting | PM Modi U.S Visit
Published Feb 14, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

VIDEO: Top Viral Moments from PM Modi & Donald Trump's Meeting | PM Modi U.S Visit

PM Narendra Modi has concluded his visit to the US - which saw bilateral talks with President Donald Trump on a wide range of subjects, including trade, defence, energy and people-to-people ties. Trump welcomed Modi to the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon, calling him a “great friend,” hours after the U.S. president signed increases on tariffs to match the tax rates that other countries charge on imports — which affects American trading partners around the world, including India. Here are the top moments during Modi-Trump meeting that went viral.

