News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Elon Musk Surprises PM Modi With Epic Gift, PM Returns Favour | Watch
Published Feb 14, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST

VIDEO: Elon Musk Surprises PM Modi With Epic Gift, PM Returns Favour | Watch

Elon Musk, the head of DOGE and a close aide to Donald Trump, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at the Blair House in Washington, DC. Along with his three kids, Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Prime Minister Modi at Blair House to discuss a variety of topics.Elon Musk gave the prime minister a unique present during the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the meeting.Elon Musk gave the prime minister a unique present during the meeting. NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the meeting.

