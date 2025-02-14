Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: People Of India Are Happy That Donald Trump Is Back In America: GD Bakshi
Published Feb 14, 2025 at 8:43 AM IST

VIDEO: People Of India Are Happy That Donald Trump Is Back In America: GD Bakshi

Major General Rtd GD Bakshi Shared his thought on The Debate tonight and says that, People Of India Are Happy That Donald Trump Is Back In America. The global tariff war is likely to figure prominently as Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds his first bilateral with U.S President Donald Trump in his second term. Significantly, weeks ahead of the PM's visit, President Trump raised tariffs on all American steel and aluminium imports, directly impacting several countries including India.

