News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Jaishankar Makes Strong Call For 'Crackdown On Illegal Migration Industry'
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 6:25 PM IST

VIDEO: Jaishankar Makes Strong Call For 'Crackdown On Illegal Migration Industry'

In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar spoke about India’s engagement with the US government to ensure that Indian deportees are not mistreated. He emphasized that importance of focusing on a strong crackdown against the illegal immigration industry. Dr. Jaishankar noted that law enforcement agencies would take preventive and exemplary actions against the agents and agencies involved in illegal immigration, based on information provided by the deportees.

