News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Full On Drama As Mamata Calls Mahakumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh' | BJP
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

VIDEO: Full On Drama As Mamata Calls Mahakumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh' | BJP

Mamata Insults Mahakumbh As 'Mrityu Kumbh': Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, criticized the UO government's handling of the Mahakumbh in the Bengal Assembly, calling it "Mrityukumbh." She claimed that while regular devotees are forced to suffer, VIPs get tents valued at ₹1 lakh. Mamata questioned how the Yogi government handled the event, claiming that there was insufficient planning and that the public's comfort had been neglected.

