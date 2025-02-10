VIDEO: Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns After 21 Months – Is President's Rule the Next Step?

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, resigned on Sunday evening, nearly two years after violence broke out in the state, claiming 250 lives. His resignation sets the stage for a leadership change in the northeastern state. In his resignation letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Manipur, saying, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for its timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and the implementation of various projects to safeguard the interests of every single Manipuri." With no clear successor yet commanding the majority of party MLAs, there is speculation that the President’s Rule may be imposed. However, media reports suggest that the BJP aims to avoid such a scenario. Additionally, it has been reported that Governor Bhalla has instructed Singh to refrain from making policy decisions while serving as caretaker CM.