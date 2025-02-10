Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns After 21 Months – Is President's Rule the Next Step?
Published Feb 10, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST

VIDEO: Manipur CM Biren Singh Resigns After 21 Months – Is President's Rule the Next Step?

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur, resigned on Sunday evening, nearly two years after violence broke out in the state, claiming 250 lives. His resignation sets the stage for a leadership change in the northeastern state. In his resignation letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla, Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Manipur, saying, "It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur. I am extremely grateful to the Central government for its timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and the implementation of various projects to safeguard the interests of every single Manipuri." With no clear successor yet commanding the majority of party MLAs, there is speculation that the President’s Rule may be imposed. However, media reports suggest that the BJP aims to avoid such a scenario. Additionally, it has been reported that Governor Bhalla has instructed Singh to refrain from making policy decisions while serving as caretaker CM.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: