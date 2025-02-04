VIDEO: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha At 5 Pm Today, Likely To Rake up Sonia Gandhi's Remarks On Prez Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the Lok Sabha at 5 PM today, where he is expected to take on Sonia Gandhi over her controversial "poor thing" remark about President Droupadi Murmu. His speech comes amidst heightened political tensions in Parliament. Additionally, the Lower House will commence discussions on the Union Budget on February 6, 7, and 10, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman scheduled to respond on February 10. These debates will be crucial in shaping the economic roadmap for the coming year.