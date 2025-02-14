VIDEO: PM Modi & Donald Trump’s Bear Hugs, Handshakes & Thumbs Up Moments | Key Highlights Caught on Camera

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met today for the first time since Trump returned to the White House for a second term. One of the first world leaders to visit the United States on official business and meet with Donald Trump following his election victory was Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders will talk about all aspects of their relationship during their bilateral talks at the White House. However, trade, tariffs, and immigration will be the main topics of discussion. The return of Donald Trump to the White House for a second term delighted Prime Minister Modi.