Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Opposition Walkout Extremely Irresponsible: JP Nadda As Opposition Walksout Amid Waqf Discussion
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 3:07 PM IST

VIDEO: Opposition Walkout Extremely Irresponsible: JP Nadda As Opposition Walksout Amid Waqf Discussion

The opposition's walkout was sharply criticized by Nadda, who said that the chairman had given them plenty of time to voice their opinions. "All their points were presented properly," he stated. Nadda criticized the opposition's actions, saying that their goal was political gain rather than debate. "The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has made it quite evident that the annexure contains everything and that nothing has been removed. The opposition's actions were extremely careless and unacceptable. 

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: