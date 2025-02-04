Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Owaisi Fearmongers On Waqf Bill, Says, 'Bill Will Take India To The 80s & Early 90s'
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 10:22 AM IST

VIDEO: Owaisi Fearmongers On Waqf Bill, Says, 'Bill Will Take India To The 80s & Early 90s'

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, warning that its implementation in its current form would lead to severe social instability. Speaking during the debate on the President's Address, Owaisi emphasized that the Bill has been outrightly rejected by the entire Muslim community. He cautioned that enforcing such a law could push the country back to the turbulent times of the 1980s and early 1990s, reigniting past tensions. His remarks come amid widespread concerns over the Bill’s potential impact on religious and social harmony.

