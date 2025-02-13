VIDEO: Best Moments From PM Modi's Day-1 US Visit | Meets Tulsi Gabbard & Indian Community | PM Modi

PM Modi's US Visit: Narendra Modi landed in Washington DC on Thursday morning before his high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump. Modi is among the first foreign leaders to meet President Trump after the US leader took over as the 47th President of the country. Modi's 36-hour-long trip to the US will likely test the longstanding bonhomie he enjoys with President Trump as India seeks to avoid tariffs. PM Modi and Donald Trump's meeting during the former's important two-day visit is going to be a fresh start for the two countries, as Trump begins his second term as US President and PM Modi continues with his third run as Prime Minister. The meet is expected to deepen the relationship between the leaders and the country and strengthen the bilateral ties, reassuring a long-term cooperation on different issues.