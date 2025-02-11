Published Feb 11, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
BIG BREAKING: President's Rule To Be Imposed In Manipur After Biren Singh Resignation
As per sources, President’s Rule is set to be imposed in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The BJP has decided not to move forward with forming a new government for now. Until further developments, Biren Singh will continue as the caretaker CM as per the constitutional process. The political situation in the state remains tense, with discussions ongoing at the central level regarding the next course of action. Stay tuned for further updates.