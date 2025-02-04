VIDEO: Rajnath Singh Blasts Rahul Gandhi For Misquoting Army Chief's Comments on China

Rajnath Singh , Union Minister of Defence launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi , Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of making false claims regarding the Army Chief's remarks about the India-China border situation. Singh clarified that the statement attributed to the Army Chief by the Congress leader had never been made. In a post shared on X, the Defence Minister wrote, "Shri Rahul Gandhi in his speech in Parliament on 03 February 2025 made false allegations about the statement of the Army Chief on the situation on the India-China border. The Army Chief’s remarks referred only to the disturbance of traditional patrolling by both sides. He also mentioned that these practices have been restored to their traditional pattern as part of the recent disengagement. Government has shared these details in Parliament."