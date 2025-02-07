VIDEO: Rajnath Singh Holds Talk With New U.S Defence Secretary Hegseth Over Call, Discusses Ties

U.S Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held an introductory call to reaffirm their shared commitment to the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership. Both leaders agreed to pursue an ambitious agenda to accelerate our operational cooperation and defense industrial and technology collaboration to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific. The Secretary noted he looks forward to holding the next 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue and concluding the next ten-year U.S.-India Defense Framework this year.