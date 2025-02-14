Published Feb 14, 2025 at 10:03 AM IST
VIDEO: 'USAID Could Have Interfered In Indian Elections': Trump Drops Huge Truth Bomb
Donald Trump said that USAID may have been involved in electoral meddling in the 2020 US and 2024 Indian elections. When asked if he thinks USAID played a part in election meddling in the US 2020 and Indian elections 2024 during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Modi, Trump responded, "So it could have had a role." Numerous negative events occurred in 2020, and I believe that negative events occurred in 2024 as well, but we prevailed by a huge margin, won every swing state, and won the popular vote by millions of ballots; it was simply too large. We want to switch to a completely new system that allows one-day voting and voter ID.