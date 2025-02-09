Why Kejriwal Lost Delhi? Arnab Drops The Truth Bomb In An Unfiltered Video | Must Watch

In a scathing video for Arvind Kejriwal, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposes the AAP leader's hypocrisy that eventually led to his downfall. "You said you will not join politics, but you did. You said you would not take security but you did. You said you would not take a government bungalow but you built a sheeshmahal. You said AAP will be a party of technocrats but you sheltered people like Amanatullah Khan and Tahir Hussain. You said you would bring an anti-corruption system, you were the first to block the ED, CBI and other agencies investigating you," Arnab says in the video on the day the people of Delhi gave a decisive mandate against the Aam Aadmi Party rule.