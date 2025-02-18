Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Politics / VIDEO: Yamuna River Cleaning Begins, In Line With BJP's Poll Promise | Delhi Pollution
Published Feb 18, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

VIDEO: Yamuna River Cleaning Begins, In Line With BJP's Poll Promise | Delhi Pollution

Prime Minister Modi's pledge to clean the Yamuna River was began on Sunday, one week after the BJP won the Delhi assembly elections. As part of a four-pronged plan, dredging units, trash skimmers, and weed harvesters have been deployed. The plan includes removing trash, cleaning major drains, upgrading sewage treatment plants, and improving sewerage treatment. A three-year timeline has been set for the cleanup, with weekly progress monitoring by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and coordination across various agencies.

Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: